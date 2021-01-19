Zcash Price Hits $100.28 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $1.53 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $100.28 or 0.00283567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,948,600 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.