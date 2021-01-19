Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) shares traded up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 268,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 44,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

