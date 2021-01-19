Zel Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $911,064.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00288399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00080218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00034901 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,298,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

