Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

ZNTL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 9,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,410. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $25,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,374,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

