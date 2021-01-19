Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131.46 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $810.33 million and $131.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054176 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003527 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,149,797,756 coins and its circulating supply is 10,858,330,603 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.