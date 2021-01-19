ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,600.01 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 88.5% lower against the dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $130,600.01 and $369.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

