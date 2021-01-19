Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $217.09

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.09 and last traded at $212.80, with a volume of 20699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.06.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -238.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.