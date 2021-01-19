Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently:

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $175.00.

1/8/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, Zscaler’s acquisitions of two start-ups, Cloudneeti and Edgewise, are expected to enhance its portfolio. However, aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

12/10/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $130.00.

12/2/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,211,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

