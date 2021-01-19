Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.87

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 356443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

