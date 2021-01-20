-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Cardlytics reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,780 shares of company stock valued at $14,653,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

