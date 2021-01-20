$0.07 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSKY. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 484,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.09 million, a PE ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

In other news, CEO David Zalik purchased 1,105,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. Insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

