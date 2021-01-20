$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 59.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,212,000 after buying an additional 18,159,030 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 1,154,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,349,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 928,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 235,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

