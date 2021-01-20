-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

FTAI stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

