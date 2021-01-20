$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 429,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.