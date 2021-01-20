$0.22 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,521. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

