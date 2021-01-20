-$0.24 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.49). Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.64. 276,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

