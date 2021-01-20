$0.38 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several analysts have commented on RC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 572,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after buying an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 529,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

