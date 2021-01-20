$0.56 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,340. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $949.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

