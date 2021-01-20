$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

