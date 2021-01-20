$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

