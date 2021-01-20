0x (ZRX) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. 0x has a market capitalization of $404.57 million and approximately $103.48 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

