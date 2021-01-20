0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1.63 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

