0xcert Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $604,432.70 and $25,116.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

