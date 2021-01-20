$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. PayPal reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

