-$1.08 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the period.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

