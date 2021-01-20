$1.24 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.40. Shopify reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,173.97 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

