$1.24 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.40. Shopify reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
SHOP stock opened at $1,173.97 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
