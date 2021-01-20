$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.40. Hilltop reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 350,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,224. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 557.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 201,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.