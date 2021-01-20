$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

