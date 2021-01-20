10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,383,986.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,238 shares of company stock worth $22,885,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $184.17. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

