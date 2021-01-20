$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.92 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $48.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 billion to $48.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $52.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $633.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

