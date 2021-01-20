15,418 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

LLY stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,708. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.