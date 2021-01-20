$17.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $17.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.18 billion and the lowest is $16.88 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.75 billion to $68.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240,814 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.65 and its 200 day moving average is $372.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

