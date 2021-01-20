17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 48.2% Higher

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares traded up 48.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.16. 11,671,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 2,198,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

YQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.