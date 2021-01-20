180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 11.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,073,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,453,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 in the last 90 days. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

