180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 11.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,073,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,453,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.
About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.