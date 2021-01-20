$183.86 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $183.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.40 million to $184.70 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $709.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $710.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $705.72 million, with estimates ranging from $686.85 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.