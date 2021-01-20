$191.17 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $191.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.08 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $766.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $771.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.52 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $862.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Victory Capital stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.