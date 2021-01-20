1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Sells $1,060,500.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

