1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,800.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. 4,659,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

