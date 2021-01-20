1World 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,655.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. 1World has a market cap of $1.78 million and $7,655.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

