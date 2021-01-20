$20.51 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $20.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.62 billion and the lowest is $20.28 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $21.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $73.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.53 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.44 billion to $76.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

