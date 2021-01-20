21,157 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Chubb accounts for about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.85. 36,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

