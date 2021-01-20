213,280 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 213,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,257,000. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.14% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

