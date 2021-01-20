21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 45,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,943. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

