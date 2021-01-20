22,596 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 228,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

