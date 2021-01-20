22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 5.4%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 2,879,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,958,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

