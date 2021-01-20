25,700 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Splunk comprises 6.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

