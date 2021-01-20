27,766 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,878. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

