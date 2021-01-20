28,445 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

