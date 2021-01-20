29,185 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Hasbro accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,628. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.