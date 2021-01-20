3,383 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

